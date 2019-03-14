Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Robert O. Carman Obituary
Robert O. Carman

Bridgeton - Robert O. Carman, age 86, of Bridgeton, NJ passed away on March 7, 2019. Born in Elmer, NJ, he was the son of the late Albert D. Carman and Margaret H. Carman. He was predeceased by one sister F. Leona, brothers Howard W. "Doc" Sr. and Rodney D. Carman, his nephew Howard "Doc" Carman Jr. and his niece Lois Ann Morgan.

He graduated from Bridgeton High School, class of 1950, and earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of the Arts, Philadelphia, PA.

Mr. Carman was Art Director for the General Electric Co. in Burlington, VT prior to becoming Art Director for the General Electric Space Technology Center, Valley Forge, PA.

He established R. O. Carman Advertising in Vineland, NJ which he maintained until his retirement. Through his work he traveled extensively through the United States, Europe and the Far East.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Vineland where he was an active member of the choir. He was a member and soloist of the Singing Ambassadors of Vineland. He was a member of the masonic lodge, F&AM 160 of Elmer, NJ and the New Jersey Society of Artists. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving in the United States and England during the Korean Conflict.

Robert was an award winning designer and water colorist with his work being displayed at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, DC and the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. He created the illustration "100 Years in Space" for the General Electric Company for use in the Washington, DC school system. He was the author of the novel Hampton Wick, based on his years at Bushy Park Air Force Base in England.

He is survived by his nieces Hallie Justice (Jim), Christina Harris (Michael Riordan) and Bobby Jean Carman.

Services will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home, 111 S. Main Street, Elmer, NJ 08318 with a visitation from 10 AM to 12 PM and the funeral service at 12 PM. Interment will follow at Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Elmer, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to the . www.adamsfuneralhome.org
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
