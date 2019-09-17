|
Robert Platoni
Vineland - Robert J. Platoni, 68, of Vineland, passed away peacefully at Inspira Medical Center, in Vineland on September 13, 2019. After graduating from Glassboro College, he became a long time public school teacher beginning at Bridgeton High School then transferring to Vineland High School where he spent many years and eventually rose to the level of department head. After retiring from Vineland, he continued to teach at Sacred Heart High School and tutored many struggling math students throughout the years. He also was an adjunct professor at Cumberland County College and Rowan University. During his free time, Bob was an avid guitar player and outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting, playing golf and watching the Phillies and Eagles play. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandra (Amadei) Platoni; daughters & sons-in-law, Stephanie & Don Whitesell and Robyn & Sam Levin; granddaughters, Addison and Ella Whitesell; brother-in-law, Michael Brown; sister-in-law, Debra Amadei; his aunts, uncles, cousins, many nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward & Olga Platoni.
A church visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 9:15am to 10:45am followed by a funeral mass at 11am from Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of St. Michael, 504 West Avenue, Minotola. Interment will follow in Our Lady Of Victories Cemetery, Landisville. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Robert may be made to: Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament, 104 Catawba Avenue, Newfield, NJ 08344 or Inspira Health Network Foundation C/S, 2950 College Drive, Suite 1-F, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019