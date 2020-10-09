Robert Sheppard
Fairton - Bob Sheppard, age 66 of Fairton went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 8, 2020.
Born and raised in Haleyville, Bob lived in Cedarville for over 31 years before making his home in Fairton. He worked as a maintenance man for most of his life at several sand plants, most recently at UNIMIN. He had an infectious laugh that complimented his sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to talk about them when not in their company. He also loved serving the Lord as a Deacon at Newport Baptist Church and previously at Fellowship Baptist Church for many years; and he also enjoyed camping. Bob was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mary Sheppard.
Bob is survived by his wife, Dixie (nee Sparks), 3 children, BJ and his wife Misty, Jeffrey and Amy Sheppard; grandchildren, Lyric, Charlee, Laynie, Fresh, Harley, Camerynn, and Scarlett; 4 brothers and 3 sisters, Tom and wife Eileen, Harry and wife Kay, Ginny Kiel and husband Larry, Steve and his wife Sandra, Kathy Greer and husband Steve, Mary Greer and husband John, and Chris and wife Shelby; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives are invited to attend the visitation and funeral service on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Newport Baptist Church, 339 Methodist Road in Newport. The visitation will be from 10 AM to 12 PM with the funeral service at 12 PM. Burial will follow in Haleyville Cemetery. Bob's guestbook may be signed at barrfunerahome.net
