1/1
Robert Sheppard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Sheppard

Fairton - Bob Sheppard, age 66 of Fairton went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 8, 2020.

Born and raised in Haleyville, Bob lived in Cedarville for over 31 years before making his home in Fairton. He worked as a maintenance man for most of his life at several sand plants, most recently at UNIMIN. He had an infectious laugh that complimented his sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to talk about them when not in their company. He also loved serving the Lord as a Deacon at Newport Baptist Church and previously at Fellowship Baptist Church for many years; and he also enjoyed camping. Bob was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mary Sheppard.

Bob is survived by his wife, Dixie (nee Sparks), 3 children, BJ and his wife Misty, Jeffrey and Amy Sheppard; grandchildren, Lyric, Charlee, Laynie, Fresh, Harley, Camerynn, and Scarlett; 4 brothers and 3 sisters, Tom and wife Eileen, Harry and wife Kay, Ginny Kiel and husband Larry, Steve and his wife Sandra, Kathy Greer and husband Steve, Mary Greer and husband John, and Chris and wife Shelby; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives are invited to attend the visitation and funeral service on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Newport Baptist Church, 339 Methodist Road in Newport. The visitation will be from 10 AM to 12 PM with the funeral service at 12 PM. Burial will follow in Haleyville Cemetery. Bob's guestbook may be signed at barrfunerahome.net.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved