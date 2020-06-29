Robert Tilson HarrellMonroeville - Robert Tilson Harrell, 81, of Monroeville passed away suddenly at home on June 12, 2020 while working in the backyard on one of his many projects. He was born on the family farm on August 20, 1938 to the late H. Grady and Ella Rae (Gant) Harrell. He was a 1956 graduate of Woodstown High School. From 1959 to 1963 he was a member of the US Air National Guard, completing boot camp atLackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, TX. Bob was a devoted husband and caring father. On October 23, 1960, he married Nancy J. Hamilton of Vineland. They built a home on the family farm and raised two children. Although a lifelong farmer at heart, Bob retired as a truck driver. He drove for various companies including C. Harrell, Inc., W.R. Grace & Co., Superior Carriers, Clean Harbors, Marjac Nursery and Spring Brook Farms. He was a very kind, noble, hardworking man, he was just a nice guy.He enjoyed travelling and visited most of the 50 states either by over the road trucking or by travel trailer. Some memorable trips included caravanning to Nova Scotia, a 13 week tour through British Columbia, Alberta and Alaska and spending a week with his family in the Hamptons for his 54th wedding anniversary. Through the years he was often seen travelling back and forth between his home and the farm towing Newton and Seraph in "DAD's DOG WAGON". He was a fan of NASCAR racing and all vehicles made by FORD. His annual plot of sunflowers has been a summer highlight for almost 20 years.In addition to his wife Nancy J. Harrell, he is survived by daughters Robin and Susan Harrell, and his brother George Kenneth Harrell (Kathy) of Monroeville.Graveside interment services were held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Friendship United Methodist Church Cemetery, 149 Friendship Road, Monroeville, NJ 08343. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Monroeville Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 958, Monroeville, NJ 08343.