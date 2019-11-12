|
Robert W. "Bobby" Bailey
Vineland - Robert W. "Bobby" Bailey, 71, of Vineland, NJ passed away unexpectedly on Friday November 8, 2019 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Mr. Bailey was born in Accomac, VA and was a lifelong Vineland resident. Bobby was the son of the late Florence (Foreman) & William "Bill" Bailey. He was also pre deceased by his daughter Lisa Barahona, Sisters; Elizabeth (Betty) Pinkston, Lola Ellison, Dorothy Baines, Millie Bailey, Brothers: Billy and Ralph Bailey.
Bobby loved being an Owner/Operator of Bailey Contracting Trucking Company.
He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
Bobby enjoyed football and was an avid Dallas Cowboys Fan. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Bobby left to honor his memory: his wife of 39 yrs; Donna (Blair) Bailey, Son & daughter in-law; Keith & Karina Bailey, Step Daughters Cheryl Parmentier and Joyce Moran, 9 Grandchildren & 1 great grandson as well as several nieces, nephews & the extended Bailey and Blair families.
Relatives & friends will be received on Friday November 15, 2019 from 11:00-1:00 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd, Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 1 PM. Burial will follow in the Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery, Hopewell Twp., NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019