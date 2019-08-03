|
|
Roberta Caudill
Vineland - Roberta Caudill, 61, of Vineland gained her angel wings, suddenly, on July 31, 2019 at Cooper Hospital.
Bertdy, as she liked to be called, was known for her fun sassiness and huge heart. Roberta married her husband, Rick, on October 29th, 1983 and were together ever since. They later had two children, Florentine and Rickie who she cherished with all her heart. Roberta was a big Jimmy Buffett fan and she had two loves in her life: her dogs and her family, especially her grandbabies. If it wasn't them keeping her up at night then it was the endless Walking Dead reruns that she watched 'til 4am. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Spoiling them with presents and watching movies with them was her favorite. Her grandchildren gave her a strength to live a happy and fulfilling life. Roberta also loved to make people happy by cooking for them. She loved getting creative with new recipes which is why she opened her sandwich shop, Bertdy's Nest at Riggins Gas Station on Main Road.
Bertdy left a lasting impression for every person she served by putting love and laughter into everything she cooked. She was always willing to go above and beyond to help the people around her. Whether it was planning a wedding, birthday party, or just a small bbq, NOTHING was too much for her to handle. All she ever wanted was to make people smile and she definitely accomplished that with no problem.
Roberta leaves behind her husband of 35 years, Rickie L Caudill Sr; daughter and son-in-law, Florentine and Sean Shropshire; son and daughter-in-law, Rickie and Ashley Caudill; her grandbabies, Riley and Piper Shropshire; and her dogs, Stu-E and Chops.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Roberta's honor at Bellview Winery on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 5:30pm to 8pm. All that knew or met her are welcome to attend. If you would like to donate flowers please send to: 468 Salem Ave, Newfield, NJ 08344. If you would like to make a donation in Roberta's name please do so with the SJ Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr. Vineland, NJ 08360. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 3, 2019