|
|
Robin Beth Magargal
Vineland - Robin Beth Magargal, 55, of Vineland NJ, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Robin was born in Darby, PA to Marguerite A. and the late Malvin C. Magargal. She was a 1982 graduate of Vineland High School. For 25 years Robin worked for the State of New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. Recently, she enjoyed working at Joffe Millwork in Vineland.
Robin will be remembered as a beautiful girl, inside and out. She was blessed with intelligence and the "gift of gab." She loved discussing politics, religion, and current events with friends and family. She was passionate about the rights of the unborn child, and volunteered for many years at the Cornerstone Crisis Pregnancy Center in Bridgeton. Robin could be seen around town in her black Mustang convertible, but her current passion was her 1975 Ford Pickup truck, "Stella." She loved the beach and Cape May Point. Recently she enjoyed a river cruise of Europe- the Danube and Prague- which was one of the high points of her life.
Robin was devoted to her mom, Marge, and sister, Laurie. In addition, she had many lifelong friends whom she considered family. Robin was especially fond of her church family at Calvary Chapel, where she was baptized in 2016. But the light of her life was her 7 grand-nieces and nephews.
Robin will be sadly missed by her mother, Marguerite A. "Marge" Magargal, and her sister, Laurie A. (Chuck) Conant; niece, Kristi; nephews, Chuckie, Scott and Tyler; grand-nephews, Draven, Dathan, and Carson; grand-nieces, Arianna, Abrielle, Annamay, and Charlene.
Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday, February 29th, from 10am to 12pm with funeral services to follow at 12pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave, Vineland, NJ, 08361. Robin will be laid to rest at Deerfield Presbyterian Cemetery, 530 Old Deerfield Pike, Deerfield, NJ 08313. Memorial donations may be made to Operation Homefront- Serving America's Military Families or . Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020