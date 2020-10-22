Robin C. Bertonazzi
Vineland - Robin C. Bertonazzi (nee Dunn), 67, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Sunday evening October 18, 2020 at Cooper Hospital U.M.C., Camden, NJ after a brief illness. Robin was born & raised in Vineland where she remained a lifelong resident. She was pre-deceased by her father Robert Dunn as well as her step father Robert J. Halpin.
Robin was a graduate of Vineland High School, Class of 1971. She went on to attend and graduate from Glassboro State College where she received her degree in Early Childhood Development. Robin was the well-loved Director of Christ The Good Shepard Church pre-school for over 30 years. She also enjoyed supporting the Boys & Girls Club in her spare time. Robin had a big heart and enjoyed caring for people. Robin loved all the kids that she cared for over the years like her own; it was not a job to Robin but a life-long passion. Robin enjoyed dancing, walking and watching the birds with her husband, Michael. Family was everything to her. She had many beloved friends including her adventure partner, Peggy Dunfee, who was like a sister to Robin. Robin's love for people, animals, and life was immeasurable. It was a privilege to stand in her light and be loved by her. She will be ever missed by all that knew her.
Robin is survived by her husband of 38 yrs.; Michael J. Bertonazzi, 2 daughters & son in-laws; Gwenn & Tom DiPietro and Maggie & Michael Light; step-daughter Michelle (Wade) Aulffo, 3 grandchildren; Mollie (Richard), Henry, & Edith,
Mother; Margaret "Peggy" Halpin. Her Cousin Brian (Robin) Dunn; step-sisters and brothers; the extended Bertonazzi family and friends who were family.
Relatives & friends will be received on November 7th from 9 am to 11 am at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ. Private Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Christ the Good Shepherd Parish Church, Vineland, NJ following thereafter. Inurnment will be private. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Funny Farm Rescue Sanctuary; 6908 Railroad Blvd, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com