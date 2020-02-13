|
|
Rocco Joseph Badiali
Minotola - Rocco Joseph Badiali, 27 of Minotola passed away February 9, 2020. He was born in Stratford, NJ and graduated from Buena Regional High School in 2010.
Rocco was The Chief Operations Officer at ZillSpace and Blocktistics. Him and his closest friends invested serious time and effort over the past couple of years and Rocco's work ethic and dedication never went unnoticed. He was a batteries not included type of person. You gave him the plan and he brought the energy and execution. Rocco was an all-around amazing person, loyal, loving, hardworking and most of all, kind-hearted.
From a young age, Rocco immediately fell in love with muscle cars introduced by his father Joe who also shared in his love of cars. They both owned Mustangs and attended many car shows together. He went to the gym consistently and to Rocco it was more than just about being in shape, it was his favorite thing to do; which led him to also become a personal trainer. He was a lifelong baseball player and continued to play for the ACCC Buccaneers. He also played basketball throughout grade school. Rocco was a die-hard Eagles fan who spent Sundays watching games with his family.
His hobbies included skim boarding, golfing, detailing his mustang, working out, and spending quality time with his family, friends and dog Nero. Rocco had a contagious laugh and a personality you could never forget. He has touched so many lives and he will be missed beyond measure.
Rocco is survived by his father, Joseph Badiali and his mother, Melanie (Johnson) Badiali; his sister, Alyssa Badiali; his girlfriend, Dailey; his maternal grandmother, Camille Williams (Brida); maternal grandfather, Bruce Johnson (Sue), and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is predeceased by paternal grandparents, Joseph and Eileen Badiali, and maternal grandfather, Kenneth Williams.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2pm to 5pm with funeral services at 4pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave. Vineland, NJ 08361. Burial will be private. Friends and family will be received at Martin's Custom Catering immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be made to the Funny Farm Animal Rescue, 6908 Railroad Blvd. Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020