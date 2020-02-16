|
|
Rochelle Lawrence, Sr.
Vineland - Rochelle Lawrence, Sr., 70 of Vineland passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.
Born in Sanford, FL to the late George Lawrence, Jr. and Emma Davis Lawrence, he had been a long time resident of the Bridgeton area. Rochelle moved to Bridgeton from Sanford, FL at age 10. He had also lived in Atlantic City for about 15 years.
Prior to his retirement in 1995, Rochelle had worked as a presser at Atlantic City Linen Supply for about 10 years. He had been previously employed driving delivery trucks for Kenssington Furniture in Northfield and American Appliance in Pleasantville. Rochelle was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a member of American Legion Post 95 in Bridgeton where he served as Commander twice, department Vice Commander and County Commander for 2 years. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing.
He is survived by; four children, Leanne Humphreys of San Antonio, TX, Bessie Carson of Salem, Rochelle Lawrence, Jr. of Victoria, TX and George Lawrence of Radcliff, KY; two brothers, Anthony James of TX and Robert James of Clayton; his sister, Annie Lloyd of Williamstown; eight grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. He was preceded in death by; his brother, Joseph James and two sisters, Ruby Staggers and Sandra Allen.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Tuesday, February 18th from 10 AM to 12 Noon. Interment will follow the gathering at Cumberland County Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Hopewell Twp. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Rochelle's memory to the American Legion Shoemaker Post 95, 30 N. Burlington Rd. Bridgeton, NJ 08302. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020