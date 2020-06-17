Rodney R. MacAvoy
Rodney R. MacAvoy

Millville - Rodney R. MacAvoy, 72 of Millville, died on Monday at the Inspira Medical Center of Vineland after an extended illness. Born in Millville, Rodney was a lifelong resident.

Rodney was a carpenter by trade and started working with his father, Richard (Scout) MacAvoy, right out of High School. Rodney continued the family business, owning and operating Rodney MacAvoy Contractors for over 40 years.

Rodney enjoyed sports and was an avid NASCAR fan. He also was a big Dallas Cowboys fan. He was a long time member of the Millville Elks Lodge and enjoyed going to the club to spend time with his friends. Rodney also enjoyed the time spent with his family, and extended family at the MacAvoy homestead.

He is survived by wife, Sharron; son, David MacAvoy; daughters, Terri Lewis (Dana), Tracey Zieger; sisters, Susan MacAvoy, and Terry MacAvoy; 4 grandchildren, Nicole, Jacob, Kylee and David; 2 great-grandchildren, Jarrod and Josalynn; best friend, Gerald Stackhouse; beloved pets, Bella and Zion.

Family and friends are welcome to join the family on Saturday, June 20th, at 1 pm, at 2130 Fairton Rd. to celebrate Rodney's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Millville Elks Lodge #580, 1815 East Broad St., Millville, NJ 08332. Submit written condolences online at www.rocapshannon.com.




Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
