Rodolfo Kolbe
Upper Deerfield Twp - Rodolfo "Rudy" Henrique Kolbe, 84, of Upper Deerfield Twp. went home to be with Jesus on Saturday November 9, 2019.
Rudy was born on September 12, 1935, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. At three years of age, Rudy and his family moved back to their homeland of Germany in hopes of a better life. Shortly after they arrived, the German borders closed and WWII began. Instead of a better life, the next 10 years brought hardship and poverty. These years formed Rudy's understanding of what it meant to have very little. When the war ended and Rudy was fourteen years old, the family moved back to Brazil, where his extended family lived. It was during this time that Brazil had a great revival, and Rudy gave his heart to Jesus. At the age of 21, Rudy ventured to America under the sponsorship of Pastor Emil Dege in Philadelphia, PA. He moved in with Emil and Loni Dege, who housed many refugees and helped them find jobs and housing. Here he met Loni's beautiful sister Helene. Rudy was drafted into the army and stationed first in Washington state then in South Korea. When he returned to Philadelphia, Rudy married his beloved "Lenchen" (Helene) on July 23, 1960. They moved to Leavenworth, Kansas, where he served three more years in the military. Rudy and Helene had three children—David, Esther, and Don—who were his pride and joy.
Rudy successfully worked as a freelance electrician as well as a production supervisor for Cardo Industries in Philadelphia. In 1980, he started Deerfield Machine Parts. Rudy served faithfully in leadership at German Full Gospel church, now Hope Assembly of God, in Bridgeton, NJ and was a founding member. He was an avid supporter of world missions, a faithful Gideon for many years, and gave generously to those in need. Some of Rudy's favorite past times were spending time with family and friends, traveling, and winning a game of Rummikub.
"Rudy" was preceded in death by his beloved son, David Kurt; his brother, Alberto Kolbe and his sister, Liesbeth Schwarzmeier.
Rudy is survived by his wife, Helene Kolbe of Upper Deerfield Twp.; his daughter and son-in-law, Esther and Keith Edwards of Fairfax, VA; his son and daughter-in-law, Don and Alison Kolbe of Pittsgrove Twp.; his brother, Paul Kolber and his wife, Margarita of Dewitt, MI and his sister, Helena "Leni" Flatz of Spokane, WA. He was the beloved Opa of Stephanie and John Weng; Brittany and Luke Hallberg; Kristi Edwards; Zachary Kolbe; Melanie Edwards; and Phoebe Kolbe.
He has shown you, O man, what is good; And what does the Lord require of you, But to do justly,To love mercy, And to walk humbly with your God? Micah 6:8
Funeral Services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Saturday, November 16th at 3 PM. Interment will take place at Laurel Lawn Cemetery in Upper Deerfield Twp. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 2 PM to 3 PM prior to the services. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made in Rudy's memory to the Bridgeton Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 476, Bridgeton, NJ 08302. Written condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019