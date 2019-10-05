|
Buena - Roland K. Kuhar, 91, of Buena, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland after having complications from Parkinson's disease. Roland was born in Vineland on September 5, 1928 to the late Kolman and Julia (Mihaly) Kuhar and was raised in Dorothy, NJ. He graduated from Egg Harbor City High School in 1946. Two weeks after graduating he enlisted in the US Navy and served on the U.S.S. Valley Forge aircraft carrier for 2 years as an Airman First Class. After his honorable discharge, he enrolled in Bloomfield College, Bloomfield, NJ, graduating with a degree in Psychology and English in 1952. He accepted a position as an elementary school teacher at Cologne School in Cologne, NJ. He left teaching to become a salesperson for Vineland Farmers Co-op in Norma, NJ. He returned to teaching after a year, starting as a 6th grade teacher in the Buena Regional School District. He became the teaching principal of the new Buena Vista Elementary School (now Milanesi School). He left for a position as Administrative Principal in Cedarville School District, serving for 4 years. He returned to the Buena Regional School District for the remainder of his career, serving as principal for Collings Lake Elementary School, Donini Elementary School and J.P. Cleary Middle School. Roland retired in 1990 having spent 36 years in the field of education. He loved working with children and people and enjoyed his family most of all. He was a member of Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament Parish and served as a lector and bingo caller for many years. He was proud of his Hungarian descent and could still speak the language his parents taught him. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Irene (Cherniak) Kuhar; daughter & son-in-law, Roseann & Dean Clarke; daughter, Diane Kidd; and son, Daniel R Kuhar; four grandchildren, Caitlin Clarke, Harrison Clarke, Danny Kuhar, and David Kuhar as well as many nieces & nephews. A funeral home visitation will be held on Monday evening, October 7th from 6pm to 8pm at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ and at the church on Tuesday morning from 9:45am to 10:45am followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 am from Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of St. Michael, 504 West Avenue, Minotola. Interment will follow in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. At the families request in lieu of flowers that donations in memory of Roland be made to: Buena EMS, 616 Central Avenue, Minotola, NJ 08341 To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
