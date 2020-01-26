Services
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ 08327
(856) 785-1100
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ 08327
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:00 PM
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ 08327
More Obituaries for Roland Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland R. "Hoppy" Hoffman

Roland R. "Hoppy" Hoffman Obituary
Roland "Hoppy" R. Hoffman

Leesburg - Roland "Hoppy" R. Hoffman 80, of Leesburg, died Wednesday January 22, 2020, at home surrounded by family and friends. Born in Millville, he was the son of the late Roland and Rachel Pettit Hoffman and beloved husband of the late Mildred Simpkins Hoffman. Hoppy was a lifetime resident of Leesburg. He retired from Maurice River Township Road Department as Supervisor. He was a member of the Leesburg Fire Company and served 11 years as Chief. He enjoyed camping, country music and being with his family.

Surviving are his children, Roger Hoffman and his wife Donna of Millville, Lisa DiBiase and her husband Anthony of West Palm Beach, FL, grandchildren, Tony DiBiase, Jr. (Emily), Kaitlyn and Kirsten Hoffman, great-granddaughter, Ally Rose DiBiase, sister-in-law's Catherine Terry, Ethel Timmons and Elsie Hoffman, nieces and nephews, and friends Jake & Marietta Zellers and Jack and Doris James. Hoppy was predeceased by his brothers Robert, Warren, Wayne and sisters Rachel and Florence.

Funeral services will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main St. Leesburg on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at noon. Interment will be in Leesburg Cemetery. A viewing will be held Thursday from 11:00 AM to 12:00 noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Leesburg Fire Company P.O. Box 158 Leesburg, NJ 08327, Bayada Hospice Inspira 603 N. Broad St. Suite 301 Woodbury, NJ 08096, or South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter 1244 N. Delsea Drive Vineland, NJ 08360.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
