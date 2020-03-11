|
Rolando St. Mark Henry
Rolando St. Mark Henry, affectionately know as "Shaka" departed this life peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the tender age of 32. Shaka was born to Leila Lynch and the late Lambert Henry on August 14, 1987 in St. Mary, Jamaica. He and his family migrated to the U.S. in 1992, where Shaka built a life overflowing with laughter and love. Shaka attended Vineland Public School Systems where he graduated as a part of the Class of 2006. He also attended Cumberland County Vocational School in Rosenhayn, NJ where he studied Automotive Technology.
Shaka enjoyed spending an immense amount of his time with his loved ones and his favorite words while entering the room were "Mi Family".
He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Raniyah Henry of Vineland, NJ, Rhyon Henry of Vineland, NJ and Rhion Henry of Bridgeton, NJ.
He also leaves to cherish his memory his sisters and brother, Barbara Henry (Raphel) of Vineland, NJ, Marjorie Palmer (Johnson) of Vineland, NJ, Michelle Taylor (Clinton) of Vineland, NJ, Kerry-Ann Shoemaker of Vineland, NJ, Elaine Henry of Kingston, Jamaica and Radcliffe Palmer (Michelle); his girlfriend, LaChaka James and her children, Brandon Ritter & Braelyn James of Bridgeton, NJ and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his father, Lambert Henry; sister, Sylvia Henry; grandmothers, Mazie Williams and Elsie Price and aunt, Bernice Price.
Funeral Services: Saturday, March 14, 9-11 a.m., service at 11 a.m. at Miracle Temple Church of God in Christ, 1409 E. Main St., Millville, NJ 08332.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020