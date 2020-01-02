Services
Serenity Funeral Home Inc
414 S Main St
Pleasantville, NJ 08232
(609) 383-9994
Resources
More Obituaries for Roman Alonso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roman "Cuba" Alonso

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roman "Cuba" Alonso Obituary
Roman "CUBA" Alonso

Born in 1939-2019

To Ignacio Alonso and Francisca Guzman

Born in Cuba and arrived to the US with his wife and 3 children in 1980 after fighting in the revolutionary war in Cuba.

Roman was a widower to Clara Alonso, they had 3 children, Adam, Hany, and Clara. Adam deceased

Hany married to Angel D. Garcia with 3 children, the oldest Roman R. Rios, and twins Angelika M., and Angel G.

Clara "Sunny" married to Dennis Gonzalez with 3 children, the oldest Dennis A., Desunny, and Alonso.

Thank You Dad for being a great Father and a Wonderful Abuelo to your 6 grandchildren. You will never be forgotten. We Love You.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -