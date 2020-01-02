|
Roman "CUBA" Alonso
Born in 1939-2019
To Ignacio Alonso and Francisca Guzman
Born in Cuba and arrived to the US with his wife and 3 children in 1980 after fighting in the revolutionary war in Cuba.
Roman was a widower to Clara Alonso, they had 3 children, Adam, Hany, and Clara. Adam deceased
Hany married to Angel D. Garcia with 3 children, the oldest Roman R. Rios, and twins Angelika M., and Angel G.
Clara "Sunny" married to Dennis Gonzalez with 3 children, the oldest Dennis A., Desunny, and Alonso.
Thank You Dad for being a great Father and a Wonderful Abuelo to your 6 grandchildren. You will never be forgotten. We Love You.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020