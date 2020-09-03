Ronald A. Gorgo
Newfield - Ronald A. Gorgo, 81, of Newfield, NJ passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020 at Genesis Millville Center. Ronald was born to the late Anthony and Fanny Serafina (LoGuidice) Gorgo on June 9, 1939. He was a lifelong resident of Newfield and attended Vineland High School until he enrolled in a barbering program in 1957. He became a well-known barber working at Max's Barber Shop in Northfield before he opened Ronnie's Barber Shop in Newfield. In addition to running his barber shop, during the 70's and 80's he made weekly trips to the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland. He would entertain the residence with his amusing stories and made sure they all had the lastest haircut and a clean shave. In the early 90's he returned to Max's in Northfield where he eventually took over the Barber shop and continued to provide old fashion service to that area until he retired in 2012. Ronald was known for his sense of humor, infectious smile and his easy going spirit. He had a passion for life, he loved people, cars, dressing up and going out to dinner, clubs and casinos. It wasn't unheard of for him to jump in the car at 11pm with his mother and cousins and head to Atlantic City for the night. You could frequently find him shopping at Boscov's for holiday gifts or at home decorating for the upcoming holiday. Always one to enjoy company, he looked forward to having a house full of people. In his later years he enjoyed working in his yard, dining out and taking day trips to Lancaster with his close friend Shirley.
He is survived by his sons Ronnie Gorgo and his fiance' Anita Cavalier, and David Gorgo; daughter and son-in-law Barbie & John Felice; two grandchildren Luca and Ariana Felice; his longtime friend and companion Shirley Dayton along with many cousins and friends. A funeral home visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 9:30am to 10:30am at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ followed by a funeral mass beginning at 11am from Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish- Church of St Michael's, 504 West Avenue, Minotola, NJ. Burial will be held at Rosehill Cemetery in Newfield. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone is required to wear a mask and social distance. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com