Ronald Barbagli
Pine Hill - Ronald Barbagli, 76 of Pine Hill, NJ, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, after an extended illness. He was born in Pennsylvania, he was a longtime resident of both Vineland, NJ and Pine Hill, NJ. He was the son of Frank and Virginia Barbagli.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Dawn Barbagli, brother, Samuel and sister, Rita.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Karen (Mathis) Barbagli; 2 brothers, Frank Barbagli (Pat) and Ralph Barbagli (Cathy); step-children, Mike Barnett, Valerie Willis (Frank) and Fred Shelton (Kelly); grandchildren, Sarah, Samantha, Ryan, Brady and Jeremy.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 10am to 12pm, followed by a funeral service at 12pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the , donate3.cancer.org. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020