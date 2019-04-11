Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
Family Hobbies Raceway
Ronald C. Boorman Obituary
Ronald C. Boorman

Vineland - Ronald C. Boorman, 83, of Vineland passed away quietly at home on March 11 after a brief cancer battle.

Born in Millville in 1936 he lived in Vineland since 1984. An Army veteran serving 1955-1958, his favorite story was being in Germany the same time as Elvis.

Ron had several jobs over the years, from being a Vineland Police Officer to installing kitchen cabinets and finally becoming an auto mechanic for Gelsi Mustang World in Vineland for many years.

His love of cars created many hobbies including racing at Vineland Speedway and drag racing at Atco where he won many races. He built Family Hobbies Raceway, an R/C off road race track behind Jamar Market in 1982. He, along with his girlfriend of 35 years Linda Vogel, ran the track until 2018 making it possibly the longest running track in the U.S. He also converted the laundromat on the side of Jamar to Family Hobby Center, specializing in R/C cars and planes, which he and Linda also ran, the most recent of owners being Ron Fillman until last fall.

Ron enjoyed working on the track, racing R/C cars, building and flying R/C planes at the Jersey Sky Devils flying field where he taught many to fly.

He is predeceased by his father Clarence, mother Marie (Schmickel), brother Clarence and niece Debbie. He is survived by his girlfriend Linda, daughter Jennifer, son Ronnie, niece Linda, several grandchildren and his cats.

Services were private.

A memorial R/C race is scheduled for April 27th at his track Family Hobbies Raceway open to anyone who knew him. Also planned that day is a tribute to him inside Family Hobbies hobby shop. Photos, stories, model cars and planes he built will be displayed. Rain date is Sunday April 28th.

For more information and contributions please contact Linda at [email protected]
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
