Ronald Earl Simpson
Bridgeton - Ronald Earl Simpson, born in Bridgeton, New Jersey, December 20, 1969, left this earth Monday, May 18, 2020, at the age of 50. "Ronnie," as everyone called him, resided in Bridgeton most of his life. He was resilient and fought a long, hard battle with Asthma.
Ronnie was a miracle baby. When he was born, our mother was told he would not walk, talk or do the things a "normal" child would do. Ronnie proved the doctors wrong! Not only did he walk and talk, he ran, rode a bike, took electronics apart and put them back together. He was not afraid of a challenge and never shied away from trying new things. Ronnie was educated in the Upper Deerfield and Bridgeton school systems and loved working with his hands at the Easterseals of Millville,
New Jersey. He also liked spending time at the Adult Day Care Center in Upper Deerfield. Ronnie was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. He often questioned others, "Can you get me an Eagles' jersey"?
Ronnie was a member of St. James Baptist Church in Norma,
New Jersey. He was baptized at the age of 12, along with his twin brother, Robert, by the late Reverend Sylvester Wortham. He delighted in going to church and praising God. His favorite songs to sing were "Rough Side of the Mountain," and "Cooling Water." He loved people and showed himself friendly to everyone he met. Ronnie's longtime best friend was "Irving." The two met at Easterseals. Ronnie's exceptional ability to relate to children was phenomenal. Children of all ages loved their "Uncle Ronnie" as he did them.
Ronnie is predeceased by his parents George D. Simpson Sr and Dorothy Simpson and his loving Grand-mom, Callie Scurry.
He is survived by 11 siblings: Robert H Simpson(twin), Florence(Nelson)Ruiz, George(Jeannette)Simpson, Jr., Juanita(Marvin)White, Garnold Scurry, Donald Scurry, Jerome Scurry, Dorothy(William) Garrison, Edward Scurry, Colleen(Lowell)Reddie, Callie(Benjamin)Wynder. Five aunts and uncles; Henry(Susan)Scurry, Sr, Julia Burrus, Holly(Alice) Scurry, Jr, Callie Bryant, William(Melvina)Scurry, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Private immediate family burial will be held in Fordville Cemetery, Fairfield Twp.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 23 to May 25, 2020