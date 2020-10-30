Ronald G. Cugini
Ronald G. Cugini, age 77, passed peacefully on October 19th due to an ongoing battle with heart failure. Ron grew up in the Newfield area, and loved spending time boating & fishing with his uncles. After marrying his beloved wife Lucille, he moved to Swedesboro. Ron was family oriented & loved gatherings around the pool in the summer, family Christmas Eve celebrations at his niece's, and devoured crabs anytime he could get them. Ron eagerly anticipated yearly vacations to the Outer Banks with Lucille. He enjoyed time with his best bud John while golfing, watching the Eagles, smoking cigars, and sipping a Bloody Mary. When Ron took time to himself he could be found tinkering in the garage, watching cowboy movies or nature programs. Ron was active in trucking & warehouse management for over 50 years before retirement.
Devoted husband of Lucille Weightman-Cugini. Beloved father of Ronald Jr. "Chuck", Jada Pettit (Cugini), and step-father to Madeline (James). Loving grandfather of Stephen, Matt, Chase, Jimi, Corinne, Michaela, Gabriella, and Antonia. Dear brother of Joseph Jr., Thomas, and Edward. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews.
Services will be planned in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
