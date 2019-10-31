|
Ronald H. Platt
Port Elizabeth - Ronald H. Platt, 79, of Port Elizabeth passed peacefully on Thursday, October 24 at home surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness. Born in Millville, he was the son of the late Jay C. and Evelyn Garrison Platt. Ron played football for the Millville Thunderbolts. After graduating in 1958 from Millville High School, he joined the Merchant Marines and traveled three quarters of the way around the world. Following his departure from the Merchant Marines, he married Shirley Stites, the love of his life. Ron was drafted into the United States Army and was stationed in California where he and "Shirl" lived for two years. After returning from California, they resided in Port Elizabeth for 56 years. Ron retired as a Senior Correction Officer from Bayside State Prison in 1996.
Ron coached Little League in Millville while his son, Mark, was part of the team. Ron and Shirley owned a second home in the mountains of West Virginia where they enjoyed spending time, including many Thanksgivings, with family and friends. He was a member of the American Legion Hampshire Post 91 in Romney, WV. Ron and Shirl enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Canada for family vacations, and dining at their favorite restaurants. Watching western movies, attending his granddaughters many school and sports activities, family history, and hunting were among his interests. Ron was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots and he was able to see both teams win championships in 2018 and 2019.
He attended Central Baptist Church in Millville while growing up and in recent years, he attended The Lighthouse Church in Cape May Court House.
Ron held his friends and family close and was always there to lend a hand. In recent years, he made regular bottled water deliveries to the delight of family members arriving at home to find a supply on their porch to ensure they never ran out. His ability to approach every situation with humor will be remembered as one of his most endearing traits. Most of all, Ron's family was what he considered important. His constant concern for us will be greatly missed every day.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley, daughter, Rhonda Platt; son, Mark Platt; siblings, Dane Platt (Dolora) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Nancy Morse (George) of Denver, CO; sister-in-law, Linda Harris; granddaughters, Jenna Hewitt (Zach), and Natalie Arch; 2 great-grandsons, Ryan Wayne and Caleb Ronald and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Jay C. Platt, Jr. and grandparents, Viola and Howard Garrison, and Ella and Walter Platt.
A special thank you to the Bayada Hospice Team that cared for Ron during his illness.
A memorial service will be held on November 9, 2019 at Port Elizabeth United Methodist Church, 142 Port Elizabeth-Cumberland Road, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. and service 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation in search for a cure or the .
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5, 2019