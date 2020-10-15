1/1
Ronald I. Fralick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald I. Fralick

Ocean View - June 11, 1953-October 14, 2020

Ronald I. Fralick, 67 of Ocean View, NJ and formerly of Millville NJ, passed away on Wednesday morning.

Ronald graduated Millville High School, Class of 1972. He then served in the US Navy. He worked for Wheaton Glass for 35 years, and then worked for The Parish of All Saints of Millville for 10 years. Ronald was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Millville. Ronald cherished his time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was devoted to his faith and enjoyed helping others. He was honored with Outstanding Citizen Award from the Millville Chamber of Commerce for his community service.

Those left to cherish his memory are: wife, Miriam of 48 years; son Ronald Jr (Mindy); granddaughters Courtney Robbins (Bobby) and Haley Fralick; great grandson Jace Robbins; mother Dolores Kaneaster; brother Raymond Stiles (Gail); sisters Louise Jungbauer (Ron), Carol Prevatt, Shelly Tice (Bill) and Tami Laricks (Daron) and several nieces and nephews.

Ronald was predeceased by: father Loyd Kaneaster; and brother Joseph Stiles.

Mass and burial will be private. A celebration of Ronald's life will be planned at a later date when family and friends can safely gather together. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Parish of All Saints, Millville, NJ 08332.

For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved