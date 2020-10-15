Ronald I. Fralick
Ocean View - June 11, 1953-October 14, 2020
Ronald I. Fralick, 67 of Ocean View, NJ and formerly of Millville NJ, passed away on Wednesday morning.
Ronald graduated Millville High School, Class of 1972. He then served in the US Navy. He worked for Wheaton Glass for 35 years, and then worked for The Parish of All Saints of Millville for 10 years. Ronald was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Millville. Ronald cherished his time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was devoted to his faith and enjoyed helping others. He was honored with Outstanding Citizen Award from the Millville Chamber of Commerce for his community service.
Those left to cherish his memory are: wife, Miriam of 48 years; son Ronald Jr (Mindy); granddaughters Courtney Robbins (Bobby) and Haley Fralick; great grandson Jace Robbins; mother Dolores Kaneaster; brother Raymond Stiles (Gail); sisters Louise Jungbauer (Ron), Carol Prevatt, Shelly Tice (Bill) and Tami Laricks (Daron) and several nieces and nephews.
Ronald was predeceased by: father Loyd Kaneaster; and brother Joseph Stiles.
Mass and burial will be private. A celebration of Ronald's life will be planned at a later date when family and friends can safely gather together. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Parish of All Saints, Millville, NJ 08332.
