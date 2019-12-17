|
Ronald J. Bauer
Newport - Ronald J. Bauer, 83, of Newport, NJ passed away peacefully at home with his wife, Kathy, by his side on December 14th, 2019.
Ron was born in Oceanside, NY to Andrew and Edith Bauer on December 28th, 1935. He resided on Long Island, NY where he owned and operated Hudson Point Fishing Station. He later moved to Newport, NJ where he pursued his dream of farming and wildlife preservation at his home - Newport Landing Farms.
Ron was a loving husband, father, and true friend to many. He leaves behind; his wife of 35 years, Kathy; his children; daughter, Barbara Ambos (Kenneth), son, Michael Bauer (Sandy), daughter, Sharon Bronkhurst (Stephen), daughter, Rebecca O'Brien (Jack), daughter in law, Laura Bauer and 11 grandchildren. He was predeceased by; his parents; sister, Diane Fuchs; sons, Peter & Kenneth Bauer and grandson, Kenneth Bauer Jr.
Ron was one of a kind. A hunter, fisherman, farmer and storyteller, he lived a life full of adventure. He had the ability to fill a room with laughter and always knew what to say to lift your spirits. He lived his life on his terms and was an inspiration to all who knew him. He will leave a void in the lives of all he touched.
Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Saturday, December 21st at 4 PM. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 1 PM to 4 PM prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ducks Unlimited, 1 Waterfowl Way, Memphis, Tennessee 38120. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019