Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Hennessy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald J. "Ron" Hennessy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald J. "Ron" Hennessy Obituary
Ronald J. "Ron" Hennessy

Vineland - Ronald J. "Ron" Hennessy, 61, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Thursday morning March 7, 2019 at the Cooper Hospital U.M.C., Camden, NJ after an extended illness. Ron was born in Millville & raised in Vineland where he remained a lifelong area resident. He was the son of the late Edwin W. Hennessy, Jr. who died in 2005. He was also pre deceased by his brother Larry Hennessy.

Before his health failed, Ron was employed as truck driver for Zanghi Excavating. He was a member of the Main Ave. Vol Fire Co. #4 and an exempt member of the N.J. State Fireman's Association. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard and was also a member American Legion Post 270, Minotola and the Landisville Deer Club. Ron enjoyed being out in the woods or on the Delaware Bay fishing.

Ron is survived by his mother; Edna E. (Lewis) Hennessy, Brothers; Ed & Richie Hennessy

Relatives & friends will be received on Friday March 15th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where a Prayer Service will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial will be private in the Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery, Hopewell Twp., NJ. Donations can be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pancoast Funeral Home
Download Now