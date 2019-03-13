|
|
Ronald J. "Ron" Hennessy
Vineland - Ronald J. "Ron" Hennessy, 61, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Thursday morning March 7, 2019 at the Cooper Hospital U.M.C., Camden, NJ after an extended illness. Ron was born in Millville & raised in Vineland where he remained a lifelong area resident. He was the son of the late Edwin W. Hennessy, Jr. who died in 2005. He was also pre deceased by his brother Larry Hennessy.
Before his health failed, Ron was employed as truck driver for Zanghi Excavating. He was a member of the Main Ave. Vol Fire Co. #4 and an exempt member of the N.J. State Fireman's Association. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard and was also a member American Legion Post 270, Minotola and the Landisville Deer Club. Ron enjoyed being out in the woods or on the Delaware Bay fishing.
Ron is survived by his mother; Edna E. (Lewis) Hennessy, Brothers; Ed & Richie Hennessy
Relatives & friends will be received on Friday March 15th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where a Prayer Service will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial will be private in the Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery, Hopewell Twp., NJ. Donations can be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 13, 2019