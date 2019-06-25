|
Ronald "Ronn" L. Flaim Sr.
Vineland - Ronald "Ronn" L. Flaim Sr., age 70 of Vineland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019, after an extended illness.
Ronn was born and raised in Vineland to the late Jerry A. and Adele (Callovini) Flaim. He was a graduate of Vineland High School with the Class of 1967, and a graduate of Rider College in 1971. Ronn married Lois A. Champion in 1971 and resided in Newfield for the following 43 years while raising their family. Prior to his retirement, Ronn was employed by Lab Glass Company, Inc., of Vineland for 30 years as a plant manager. He was a lifetime avid fan of the Arizona Cardinals football team and the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. Ronn took great pride in landscaping his home and enjoyed summers at the beach. He participated in youth athletics and later became a coach for those same sports.
Ronn is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Lois A. (Champion) Flaim of Vineland. His 4 children; Ronn Flaim Jr. and wife Heather of Franklin Twp., Shannon Silvestri and husband Sergio of Millville, Brian Flaim and wife Michelle of Vineland and Lauren Flaim of Vineland. His 6 grandchildren; Ronald III and A.J. Flaim, Jordan and Sara Silvestri and Addie and Benjamin Flaim. He is also survived by 2 sisters; Geraldine Jost and husband Charles of Richland and Irene Burrell and husband Ralph of Vineland. Along with several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Friday, June 28th from 6:00-8:00pm at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ronn may be made to or a .
Condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 25, 2019