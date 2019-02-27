|
Ronald L. "Ron" Stanker
Vineland - Ronald L. "Ron" Stanker, 75, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Monday evening February 25, 2019 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Ron was born & raised in Vineland where he remained a lifelong city resident. He was the son of the late Norma M. (Sterchele) & Leon A. Stanker. He was predeceased by his wife of 48 yrs., Kathleen A. (Palen) Stanker & brother Gary L. Stanker.
Ron was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 1962. He entered the military and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Before retiring, Ron was employed as a mason for over 30 yrs in the family operated Stanker & Galetto Construction Company. After retiring, Ron enjoyed working in his greenhouse with his late wife. Ron was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed being out in the woods hunting or on the water fishing. He was a member of the Buck Range Gunning Club, the South Jersey Sportsmen's Association & a Life Member of the N.R.A.
He is survived by his 2 sons; Jeffrey Stanker, Daniel Stanker & wife Tracy, Granddaughter; Grace Stanker, 2 brothers; Robert Stanker & wife Kathleen
Dennis Stanker & wife Josephine, 2 sister in-laws; Juntanee Krongboonying Stanker, Ellen Dewaele & husband Gilbert as well as several nieces & nephews.
Relatives & friends will be received on Friday evening March 1st from 7:00 to 8:30 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ with a Prayer service to be conducted at 8:30 PM . For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Edgarton Christian Academy, P.O. Box 646, Newfield, NJ 08344 or to the CUREPSP (PSP-Parkinsons), 404, 5th Ave., New York, NY 10018. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 27, 2019