|
|
Ronald O. Newman
Newfield - Ronald O. Newman of Newfield, passed away suddenly and unexpected on Saturday afternoon October 12, 2019 in Penn Presbyterian Hospital, Philadelphia. He was 72 years old.
Born in Neptune, NJ Ron was the son of the late Herbert Sr. and June Wilson (nee Cole) Newman, and the husband of Nancy (nee Brittain) Newman. Ron and Nancy were longtime residents of Newfield.
Ron was employed with Fralinger Engineering in Bridgeton for 20 years as a Computer Aided Draftsman Operator, retiring 10 years ago. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, woodworking and working on his many cars. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife Nancy. He was a proud veteran of the US Army serving from 1967 - 1970. He loved his family and every moment he got to spend with them. He will be truly missed by all.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, his children Ronald J. Newman and Robert A. Newman both of Newfield, Jonna Circe and Doug Newman both of Florida, his sisters Sherry Sullivan and Cathy Fox, and his brother Steve Newman, five granddaughters, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. He was predeceased besides his parents, by a brother Herbert Newman Jr.
A celebration of Ronald's Life will be announced at a later date by his family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his memory be made to PO Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Written condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website at www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019