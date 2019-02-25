|
|
Ronald R. Shepherd, Sr.
East Vineland - Ronald R. Shepherd, Sr., 75, of East Vineland, NJ passed away on Wednesday evening February 20, 2019 at the Jefferson University Hospital after being seriously ill since January. Ron was born in Millville, raised on Laurel Lake and was a longtime resident of East Vineland. He was the son of the late Sid Shepherd and Leonelda Feaster and was pre deceased by his brother's Raymond & John Ring, Vernon Shepherd & Sister Almeda Allen.
Ron enlisted in the National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1972. He was self-employed as a trench machine operator and was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and raising beagles. He liked them so much that he served as a judge for the beagle trials. He also enjoyed making his own salami & sausage. Most of all he enjoyed being with his grandchildren and many friends.
He is survived by his wife of 53 yrs.; Georgeanna Shepherd (nee Cheli), 2 sons; Ron Jr. & wife Judith, Richard & wife Laura, 2 grandsons; Ron III & Chase, 2 granddaughters; Samantha Shepherd, Cassidy Huber and husband Ryley, 3 brothers; Sid Shepherd, Jr. Ovid Shepherd & wife Eileen, Earl Ring & wife Dawn, 1 sister; Carrie Lee Shepherd, Sister in-law; Darlene Molinelli & husband Karl, 2 brother in-laws; Dennis Cheli & wife Judee, Fiore Cheli & wife Debby as well as many nieces & nephews.
Relatives & friends will be received on Sunday March 3, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:30 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his memorial service will be conducted at 2:30 PM. Cremation & Inurnment was private. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the . To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 25, 2019