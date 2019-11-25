Resources
Ronald Shimp Hitchner Jr.

Ronald Shimp Hitchner Jr. Obituary
Ronald Shimp Hitchner, Jr.

Fairfield Twp. - Ronald Shimp Hitchner, Jr., 90, of Fairfield Twp. passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland.

Born in Bridgeton to the late Ronald Shimp Hitchner, Sr. and Carolyn Hunt Hitchner, he was the husband of Joyce Klampfer Hitchner. Ronald had been a Fairfield Twp. resident most of his life.

He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean Conflict. Prior to his retirement, Ronald had worked for Wheaton Glass Co. in Millville for 18 years and then the Cumberland County Road Department for 20 years. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, crabbing and metal detecting.

He is suvived by; his wife Joyce Hitchner of Fairton; two children, Brenda Baxter of Fairton and Scott Hitchner and his wife, Rhonda of Hopewell Twp.; his sisters, Rae Anderson of Millville and Loretta Salvatore and her husband, Gabe of Wenonah; four grandchildren, Edward Strockbine, Jr. and his wife, Meghan, Eric Hitchner and his wife, Samantha, Nicole Hitchner and Cody Baxter; a great-grandson, Logan Hitchner and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his identical twin brother, Joseph "Jobie" Hitchner.

Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website a www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
