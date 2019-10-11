|
Ronald Terry Broomall
Gatlinburg, TN - It is with deepest regret and sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Ronald Terry Broomall, age 73, of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, formerly of the City of Bridgeton, the City of Vineland, and Upper Deerfield Township, New Jersey. Ronald, known by many as Terry, entered into enteral life on Thursday, September 26, 2019, and was preceded in death by his brother, Max Broomall, and then by his father and mother, Maximilian and Ruth Broomall (nee Scheyhing). Ronald was also preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Francis Broomall (nee: Scarpa), who recently passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019.
Born in Cumberland County, New Jersey, Terry was a long time resident of the area until he moved to Gatlinburg, Tennessee with his lifelong wife of 43 years, Virginia Francis Broomall (nee: Scarpa), who was known to most as Ginny. Terry resided with Ginny at their residence with their 2 dogs and was visited often by their family and friends. Terry is survived by son, Ronald Francis Broomall, his daughter in-law, Aileen Marie Broomall (nee: Otero), and his 3 grandchildren, Matthew Francis, Arden Margaret, Alita Michele, as well as his daughter, Lisa Marie Broomall and her companion, Scott Leaper. Terry is also survived by his sister, Margaret Anna Johnson, (nee: Broomall) and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Terry's funeral on Thursday October 17, 2019 at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 East Main Street in Millville. The family will receive visitors from 10 AM until 12 Noon with the funeral service at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in Overlook Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019