Ronnie Louis Lashley
Millville - It is with deep regret that we announce the sudden passing of Ronnie Louis Lashley on Monday, December 2, 2019. Ronnie was born on April 27, 1962 in Millville, NJ and only recently moved out of the area.
Ronnie graduated from Millville High School in 1980. He worked as a Maintenance Repairman for various companies throughout the years and was a very skilled carpenter. Ronnie loved deer hunting, fishing, watching the Philadelphia Phillies, Philadelphia Eagles and NASCAR (#3). He was a devoted father and grandfather and enjoyed spending time with family especially his granddaughter.
Ronnie is survived by his daughter, Dawn; future son-in-law Tyler Reardon; Granddaughter Aislinn Reardon; sister Terri and husband Chris Scott, brother Douglas Lashley; step-mother Easter Lashley; nephew John Shaffer III (TJ) and wife Lindsey; niece Christinarae Scott; Uncles Robert, Russell and William Lashley; and several cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Alfred (Roy) Lashley in 2018 and his mother, Patricia (Peek) Lashley in 2008.
A memorial will be held at a future date. Arrangements are being handled by Fertig Funeral Home in Mullica Hill, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Ronnie's Granddaughter Aislinn Reardon.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019