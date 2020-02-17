|
Rosa Lee Hunter
Millville - Rosa Lee Hunter, 72, of Millville made her transition from earth to paradise on February 13, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland.
Rosa Lee was born June 6, 1947 to Willie Lee Scott and the late Linzy A. Scott in Blythe, GA. Rosa Lee moved to New Jersey at a young age where she attended elementary school in Cedarville, NJ and graduated from Bridgeton High School in 1965.
Rosa Lee worked at Vineland Development Center for 30 years. At the time of retirement, Rosa Lee was a Senior Therapy Program Assistant.
Before retiring, "Lee" as we all called her, enjoyed barbecuing, gardening, fishing, crabbing and hanging out with family. She was truly the life of the party!
Rosa leaves to cherish her memories; her mother, Willie Lee Scott; three sons, (Abdul Mustafa) Raymond Hunter Jr., Reginald Hunter Sr. both of Millville and Robert Hunter of Germany; a brother, Willie Scott Sr. of Voorhees; a sister, Chevelle Williams of Bridgeton; five grand-children; Alesha, Lindsey, Reginald, Jr., Xavier and Yasmine Hunter and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by; one aunt, Dorothy Saunders (Bobby) of Millville and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces, great-great nephews, along with a host of other relatives and a special friend, Nick. Rosa was preceded in death by; her granddaughter, Kapri Hunter; her beloved father, Linzy A. Scott and seven siblings, Linzy Jr., Janie, Roberta, Field, Robert, Cristel and Linda.
Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77 Upper Deerfield Twp. on Thursday, February 20th at 11 AM. Interment will take place at Fordville Memorial Park in Fairfield Twp. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 9 AM to 11 AM prior to the services. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020