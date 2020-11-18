Rosa M. Blackwell
Minotola - Rosa M. Blackwell age 91 of Minotola was born in McBee, SC to the late Cohen Holmes and Icey Rebecca Blackwell. She departed this life on Friday, November 13, 2020 in the Millville Center.
She worked at Andrew Glass for many years.
Rosa joined St. John A.ME. Zion church in Mizpah where she served faithfully on the Trustee Board, Senior Choir and the Missionary Board.
She leaves to cherish her memory 9 grandchildren, Romona Blackwell, Jamaica Burnett-George (Andre), Jasmine Burnett and Crystal Burnett, Rosa Burnett, Icey Sharese Murphy, Dawn Dudley, Michael Cru Murphy (Nicole) and Lonnie Murphy, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Deborah Burnett; Goddaughter, Kendra Newman-Nelson (Mike); honorary son, Alfred B. Lundy (Derla); nieces, Margaret Ferguson and Edna Mallory; nephew, Vander McFarland; and a host of family and friends.
Service will be 11am Saturday, November 21st at Edwards and Son Funeral Home, 208 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton; viewing 9am-11am. Interment will be in Lincoln Memorial Park, Mayslanding. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com
.