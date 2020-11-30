1/1
Rosalie Carini
Rosalie Carini

Vineland - Rosalie (Puesi) Carini, 79, of Vineland passed away in the early morning of November 28, 2020 at the NJ Veteran's Memorial Home. She was born in Sicily, Italy to the late John and Josephine Puesi. She came to America at the age of nine and lived with a foster family until her family could join her in the United States. Years went by and she met and married Lewis C. Carini and they spent over 50 happy years together until his passing in 2019. Rosalie was a true homemaker, she loved to cook and prepare delicious Italian meals. She was a devoted wife and wonderful mother. She enjoyed playing cards, going to Bingo, and loved to reminisce telling stories from the past. Her greatest love was taking care of her husband and children. Rosalie is survived by her son and his fiancee, Lewis F. Carini and Mayte Soto; sons and daughters-in-law, Todd A. & Debbie Carini and Frank S & Josette Carini; four grandchildren, Brianna, Allison, Frank and Emilie; sister Josephine Contento; and many nieces and nephews. A private funeral service will be held at Rone Funeral Service with a burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com






Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 30, 2020
Lou
So sorry to hear of your mothers passing.My sincerest condolences to you and your family my ole friend.
Glenn Haines
Friend
