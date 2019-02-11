|
|
Rosario "Sari" J. Massari
Vineland - Rosario "Sari" J. Massari 92 of Vineland, and formally Buena, peacefully passed away early Friday morning, February 8, 2019 at the NJ Veterans Memorial Home, Vineland.
Rosario went on to serve in the U.S. Merchant Marines in the early 1940's. Rosario served his country on a total of four ships during the end years of WWII. He was a Seaman on the George Sharswood, The Gulfwave, The Gulfpride, and The William S. Baer. Sari received an honorable discharge following his service.
Sari was a faithful employee & supervisor for 40 years in the Finishing Dept. at the former Owen Illinois (Kimble Glass) in Vineland.
Sari is predeceased by his beautiful loving wife of 71 years, Jennie (Moschetti) Massari, and his parents,
Vincent James Massari and Lena (Granato) Massari-Stringari.
Sari is survived by a son, Alfred Massari ; a daughter, Barbara and her husband Bill Sheldon; daughter in-law, Carol (O'Hara) Massari; three grandchildren, Steven and wife Diane Massari; Kimberly and husband Frank Medio Jr., and Scott Massari; four great grandchildren, Brett Massari, Joseph Medio, Frank Medio and Saralynn Medio; 2 step grandchildren, Leigh Sheldon & Jody Norman; 4 step great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters -in- law, Anthony & Betty Massari, William & Rose Massari, Frank & Mary Massari, Ann Moschetti; one sister, Mary Suchanoff; and many nieces and nephews.
Sari loved his family. Traveling with his wife and children in earlier years and then later in life with extended family was something he treasured. As a grandfather he was known as "PopPop Pancake" and "Cinco". After retirement, Sari enjoyed helping his children and many friends with his handyman skills.
Family and Friends will be received on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 10am to 11:45am followed by a funeral liturgy at 12pm at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 1010 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. Sari will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the NJ Veterans Memorial Home (2nd floor Activity Dept. Fund), 524 NW Blvd., Vineland, NJ 08360. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 11, 2019