Rose Castellano
Vineland - Rose Lucy (Esposito) Castellano, 90, of Vineland, passed away on March 16, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center. She was born in Manhattan, NY on April 5, 1929 to the late Frank and Felicia Esposito. As a teenager she moved to Staten Island. Rose met her husband James Peter Castellano and together they were married for 62 years before he passed away in 2010. She worked for the telephone company in NYC, then Proctor and Gamble, Port Ivory Staten Island, NY. She left her job at Proctor and Gamble to raise her 4 children. Rose worked part time as a music teacher at Saint Rita's School, Staten Island, NY, and then many years later she worked in the activities Department at Golden Gate Health Care Center on Staten Island, NY. At 57 years old she moved to Vineland NJ and where she began working at the Adult Education Center for short time before retiring. She enjoyed family gatherings, baking, cooking, and arts and crafts. Rose is survived by her two children, James F Castellano & his wife Patsy of North Carolina and Natalia Loretta Coen & husband Steven of Vineland; grandson, William J. Donahue; two step-granddaughters and their husbands, Rachel Goodwin Rob, Kenna Lewis & Gary; one step-grandson and his wife, Rick Dennis, & Kristi; five step-great grandsons, Hunter, Eli, Alex, Jacob & Ben; one great-great step-granddaughter Clara and her brother Joseph Esposito of Linden, NJ. Rose was predeceased by her daughters MaryAnn Castellano and RoseMary Casella, as well as her sister Margaret and her brother Michael. Due to the corona virus and the family's concerns for everyone's well being the services will be private for family only. Entombment will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020