Rose DeMartini
Vineland - Rose L DeMartini, 101, a longtime resident of Vineland, New Jersey, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Spring Oak Assisted Living in Vineland. Born in New York City to the late John and Onesta (Segale) DeMartini. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1937. Rose worked alongside of her father at DeMartini Floral Farm. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her friends and extended family, who will greatly miss her. A chapel service and entombment will be held on Friday, February 21 at 2pm in the Sacred Heart Garden Mausoleum, 741 E Walnut Road, Vineland, NJ. A memorial mass will take place at a later date. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020