Rose Piccini
Vineland - Rose (Lomonaco) Piccini, 96, of Vineland, passed away peacefully at Inspira Medical Center on February 3, 2019. Rose was born in Philadelphia to the late Henry and Rose Lomonaco. She worked in various clothing factories in the Vineland area prior to working as a sales associate for Sears in Vineland. Rose was an avid gardener, she loved to sew and read. She was a member of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers Union, and the Sears Retirement Club. She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Dr Paul & Joanne Piccini; daughter, Claire Piccini; grandchildren, Johnathan & Megan Piccini, Jason & Julia Piccini, Jared & Stephanie Piccini, Jill & Jason Manuola and Jay & Mary Kate Piccini; 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces & nephews. Rose was predeceased by her husband, John J. Piccini and her sisters, Pearl Amici, Catherine Pulchinello and Carmella Harker. A church visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:30am to 11:15am followed by a funeral mass at 11:30 am from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Sacred Heart, 1010 East Landis Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Donations in memory of Rose may be made to: Christ The Good Shepherd Parish, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland, NJ 08361-6598. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ, 08360.To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019