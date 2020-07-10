Rose Schwartz
Vinelaned - Rose F. Schwartz, 91, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020 after a valiant ten-year battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Rose was one of five siblings, born in Elizabeth, NJ to Ida and Louis Feinberg. Her siblings included Edith Seidenstein, (Lester), Sam Feinberg (Florence), Irwin ("Ibby") Feinberg (Gail) and Marsha Feinberg (Alberta). Rose spent much of her married life in Vineland, NJ with her late husband Norman M. Schwartz, who passed in 2005. Rose and Norm had two children, Hope (Nicholas) Raymond and Lee (Lois) Schwartz.
Rose was known as "Bubbie" to her grandchildren and "Grammy" to the great-grandchildren. The center of her life was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rose had seven loving grandchildren, Joshua (Diane) Schwartz, Hannah (Daniel) Spitzberg, Alexandra (Joshua) Romirowsky, Lee (Alison) Garber, Jacob Schwartz, Sarah Raymond and Cole Raymond. She also cherished her eight great-grandchildren, Milly, Nora, Simone, Julia, Graham, Cameron, Zachary and Gabrielle. To the end, while experiencing great discomfort, a telephone call to Bubbie went very quickly from Lee or Hope asking "how are you", to "tell me about the "kids", meaning the grands or the greats. There were many spirited discussions while visiting Rose in the hospital, in her last days, or in hospice, surrounded "the kids".
Early in their marriage, Norm and Rose worked in the family clothing business in Vineland, NJ, Schwartz's, on Landis Avenue, which sold girls clothing and accessories. Thereafter, Rose was a librarian in a Vineland middle school. Later in life, Norm and Rose moved to Smithville, NJ and enjoyed good times with many great friends there and at their home in Florida as "snow birds". Rose and Norm traveled the world, visiting Europe, Asia and beyond, one of their great pleasures.
Rose was a lifetime member of Hadassah, and active for many years. She was involved in other volunteer and community activities in Vineland.
Her role as the matriarch of the family was the love of her life. Rose's mantra was "never say no" to an invitation. She attended every family event and luncheon with friends until health concerns limited her involvement. Deck dinners down at the shore house on Saturday nights were a must, as was Thanksgiving dinner in Middletown with the growing family. The opportunities to be with "the kids" was the centerpiece of her week and her life. Rose loved to be with people - her mind was always sharp - she was an avid reader of books and the news - and she got great pleasure from personal conversations with family and friends. Some called her "the lady" - she was a person of substance and of grace. Rose will be forever, sorely missed.
Graveside services and burial in the Alliance cemetery Norma NJ will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Rone Funeral Service 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at ronefuneralservice.com
. Shiva will be observed remotely
Donations in her memory may be made to Hadassah c/o Ilene Fisher 5434 Dante Avenue Vineland NJ 08361 or the American Cancer Society
1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill NJ 08034.