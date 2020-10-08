1/1
Roselinda M. "Linda" Terrigno
Roselinda M. "Linda" Terrigno

Deerfield Township - Roselinda M. "Linda" Terrigno, 68, of Deerfield Township passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

The wife of the late Cosmo A. Terrigno, she was born in Bridgeton and was the daughter of the late Peter Montana and Eupha Keneday Montana. Prior to her moving earlier this year to live with her son, Michael and his family she had been a resident of Upper Deerfield Township for 44 years and had lived in Bridgeton before that.

Before her retirement, Linda had assisted her late husband, Cosmo and son Michael in the day to day operation of Terrigno's Fairfield Inn. Before the Inn she had worked with Cosmo at Terrigno's Deli, Cosi's Place and Carmel Discount Liquor.

She is survived by her two children, Michael A. Terrigno (Melissa) of Deerfield Township and Jennifer Terrigno Sheppard of Philadelphia, PA; her grandchildren, Dante Terrigno, Peter Terrigno and Abigail Terrigno; Lisa Titzer (Todd) of Indiana, whom she and Cosmo considered a daughter and their children, Nicole and James; two brothers., John N. Montana (Paula) of Rosenhayn and Ronnie Montana (Theresa "Terri") of Rosenhayn and her sisters in law, Mary Cesta (Ed), Nancy Mendolera and Robyn Terrigno along with several nieces and nephews.

At Linda's request, private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton. Contributions in Linda's memory can be made to the Cosmo A. Terrigno Foundation, 641 Main Street, Port Norris, NJ 08349 or to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Parish of the Holy Cross, 46 Central Avenue, Bridgeton, NJ 08302.

Arrangements are under the direction of the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, Upper Deerfield Township. Written condolences can be sent to the family at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
