Vineland - Rosemarie Bradway, 81, passed away peacefully with family close by her side after a short illness on April 22, 2019. Rosemarie was born in Grays Landing, PA and moved to Cedarville, NJ. She married her husband Melvin and lived in Vineland where they started their family, and the family trucking business, Bradway Trucking, Inc. She was a dedicated homemaker as well as the Vice President and heart of the administrative work at the trucking company since its inception in 1959 until her retirement. She did extensive work with many charities, sports teams, and a karate organization during her career.
Rosemarie enjoyed family, grand kids, and peaceful times at the jersey shore. She loved working with people, and in addition to managerial work at the business, would organize the company parties and picnics. Reading was a great passion and she would always have new books and share books with the children. She is greatly missed by all of her family, including 12 grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband Melvin R. Bradway, sons Steven and wife Marianne, Andrew and significant other Rhonda Vai-Bishop, Michael and wife Elizabeth, daughter Kelly Bradway Gannotta and husband Tim. Siblings Frank and Elaine Patitucci, Barbara Wedig, predeceased by siblings Irene Butcho and Harry "Sonny" Gabeletto.
Relatives & friends are invited to the Graveside Funeral Service, 12 Noon on Saturday May 4th at the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, 741 E. Walnut Rd., Vineland, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Cumberland and Salem Counties PO Box 2188, Vineland, NJ 08362 https://southjerseybigs.org/donating/donate-online/. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on May 1, 2019