Newfield - Rosemarie Eimer (nee Pontano), age 83 of Newfield, passed away Friday morning, March 27, 2020 at home.

Born and raised in Williamstown, she was predeceased by her son, George W. Laughead, Jr.

Rosemarie is survived by her companion, Wayne (Bear) Whaley, 3 daughters, Linda Collins (Jesse), Sharon Pensa and Alison Laughead; and 6 grandchildren.

Services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.barrfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
