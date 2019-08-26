Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Rosemarie Figarole


1932 - 2019
Vineland - Rosemarie (Gemellaro) Figarole, 87, of Vineland, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019 at the Millville Center. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Joseph and Tessie Gemellaro. She grew up in Dorothy in the early 1950's and then moved to Vineland. Rosemarie worked in woman's retail clothing. She enjoyed crocheting, doing needlepoint and shopping. She and her late husband Louis loved ballroom dancing. She is survived by her two sons & daughters-in-law, Richard & Polly Figarole and Ronald & Nina Figarole; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren Rosemarie was predeceased by her husband, Louis Figarole and her brother, Robert Gemellaro. A funeral home visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28th from 6pm to 7pm followed by a funeral service at 7pm from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will be private. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 26, 2019
