Rosemarie Longini
Vineland - Rosemarie Longini, of Vineland, passed away peacefully of natural causes on August 23, 2020. Rosemarie was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Michael and Louise (Pastore) Pascuccio. She attended South Philadelphia High School and graduated in 1946. On February 26, 1949 she married her late husband David Longini Sr. Rosemarie worked various jobs including the State School in Vineland and the Vineland Library. She loved shopping, cooking and hosting gatherings with her family and friends. Her summers were spent down the shore on the beach and cooking crabs and spaghetti in Sea Isle City, NJ. She adored her four grandchildren and would never pass up the opportunity to be with them. Rosemarie is survived by her two sons, Michael and his wife Kathy (Petrini), and David Longini Jr.; grandchildren Jana and her husband Dominic Scali, Tara and her husband Steve Del Pizzo, Renee Longini, and Harry Longini; great grandchildren Dominic and Ethan Scali, and Maggie, Kylie and Benjamin Del Pizzo; her sisters, Betty and her husband Mario Massimini, and Joan Buono; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral home visitation will be on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 9am to 11am followed by a funeral service beginning at 11am at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, New Jersey. Burial will be in Siloam Cementery, Vineland, New Jersey. Donations in Rosemarie's memory may be made payable to: the Vineland Library, 1058 E Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ or Red Oak Hospice, 154 Sunny Slope Drive, Bridgeton, NJ 08302. Due to COVID-19 restrictions everyone is required to wear a mask and social distance themselves. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com