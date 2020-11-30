Rosemarie Rambone
Newfield - Rosemarie Rambone, 91, of Newfield, N.J, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Genesis Nursing Home in Millville, N.J.
Rosemarie was born in Vineland, NJ to Louis and Mollie (Allonardo) Belfi on September 2, 1929. She attended Forest Grove Schools. She raised four children with her husband Joseph Rambone.
She will be remembered by all for her selflessness, her love, passion, and involvement in the lives of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. No one ever left Rosemarie's house hungry or without a smile. Rosemarie's favorite place to visit was Ocean City, N.J. with her family.
Rosemarie is survived by her sister, Cecelia Hassen of Forest Grove; her children, Joseph Jr. (Marie nee Voll), Thomas (Cynthia nee Marr), Donna (Thomas Bosco), James (Christine nee Guglielmi); 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Rambone who passed away 2015.
Funeral services and burial will be private. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memorial donations may be made to Komen.org
. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
.