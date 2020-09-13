1/
RoseMarie "Rosie" Schpakow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RoseMarie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RoseMarie "Rosie" Schpakow

Vineland - RoseMarie "Rosie" Schpakow, 82, of Vineland, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loving family members. Rosie was born in Vineland. She was retired as a retail clerk for several different grocery stores most notably Pantry Pride. Rosie had also worked in the Rieck Ave. school cafeteria.

Rosie had a fun loving personality who was always ready to lend a helping hand to whatever project was needed. She was an active member of the Cumberland County 4H (where she was a Horseshow Mom) and the Millville Elks Lodge #580. Rosie enjoyed camping (at the Crab Shack) with her late husband Boris, at the Bayshore Campground in Rock Hall, Maryland, where she had many friends.

But Rosie's passion was watching and supporting her grandchildren in their various sporting events.

Rosie is survived by her three children: Brenda McCafferty Franckle (Jeff), Ted Noble (Susan) and Valerie Vastano(Lou); grandchildren: Megan McCafferty Ahlquist (Tim). Melissa McCafferty, Morgan Noble, Collin Noble, Shane Vastano, Luke Vastano, Matt Franckle (Jenn) and Jeffrey Franckle (Krystie); great grandchildren: Hunter McCafferty, Cali Rose and Asher Ahlquist, Hannah and Cole Franckle; Julianna and Kinsley Franckle; sisters in law: Emma Testa and Betty Testa; brothers in law: Mike Schpakow, Nick Schpakow (Ann) and Mike Chiola (June).

Rosie was predeceased by her beloved husband of 34 years, Boris; her parents: Emmanuel and Edith Testa; brothers: Clarence, John, Angelo Testa and Louis Gabordi (Emma).

A Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11 AM in the Parish of All Saints (St. Mary's) Millville, NJ. Burial will follow in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. Memorial donations may be made to the Scarpa Cancer Center, Inspira Foundation, 2950 College Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360. Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web at www.rocapshannon.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved