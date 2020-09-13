RoseMarie "Rosie" Schpakow
Vineland - RoseMarie "Rosie" Schpakow, 82, of Vineland, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loving family members. Rosie was born in Vineland. She was retired as a retail clerk for several different grocery stores most notably Pantry Pride. Rosie had also worked in the Rieck Ave. school cafeteria.
Rosie had a fun loving personality who was always ready to lend a helping hand to whatever project was needed. She was an active member of the Cumberland County 4H (where she was a Horseshow Mom) and the Millville Elks Lodge #580. Rosie enjoyed camping (at the Crab Shack) with her late husband Boris, at the Bayshore Campground in Rock Hall, Maryland, where she had many friends.
But Rosie's passion was watching and supporting her grandchildren in their various sporting events.
Rosie is survived by her three children: Brenda McCafferty Franckle (Jeff), Ted Noble (Susan) and Valerie Vastano(Lou); grandchildren: Megan McCafferty Ahlquist (Tim). Melissa McCafferty, Morgan Noble, Collin Noble, Shane Vastano, Luke Vastano, Matt Franckle (Jenn) and Jeffrey Franckle (Krystie); great grandchildren: Hunter McCafferty, Cali Rose and Asher Ahlquist, Hannah and Cole Franckle; Julianna and Kinsley Franckle; sisters in law: Emma Testa and Betty Testa; brothers in law: Mike Schpakow, Nick Schpakow (Ann) and Mike Chiola (June).
Rosie was predeceased by her beloved husband of 34 years, Boris; her parents: Emmanuel and Edith Testa; brothers: Clarence, John, Angelo Testa and Louis Gabordi (Emma).
A Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11 AM in the Parish of All Saints (St. Mary's) Millville, NJ. Burial will follow in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. Memorial donations may be made to the Scarpa Cancer Center, Inspira Foundation, 2950 College Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360. Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web at www.rocapshannon.com