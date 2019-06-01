Resources
Rosemary Lind Obituary
Millville - Rosemary Lind, 58, of Millville, New Jersey, passed away on May 22, 2019. She was a Milleville High graduate, a restaurant manager for Bob Evans, and majored in hospitality management as well as business management. Her hobbies included art, traveling, photography and gardening. Rosemary is preceded in death by her father, Ed Lind; step-father, Charles Heaton and brother, Edward Lind. She is survived by her daughter, Brandy Heitz; Mother, Janet Heaton, sisters, Pauline Henry and Patty Moore, and her brother Elmer Lind. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Rosemary Lind's Go Fund me account.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 1, 2019
