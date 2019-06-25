Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosetta Lechner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosetta Lechner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosetta Lechner Obituary
Rosetta Lechner

Vineland - Rosetta (Girardi) Lechner, 95, of Vineland, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday morning June 23, 2019 after a brief illness. Rosetta was born & raised in North Vineland and was a lifelong Vineland city resident. She was the daughter of the late Mary (Halgash) & Dominic Girardi. She was also predeceased by her sister Agnes "Cookie" Ruggeri & brother Philip Girardi.

Rosetta was a fulltime wife, mother & grandmother who cared for her family. After her children were grown she worked at the Evanoff Guidance Center as a teacher's aide for mentally challenged preschoolers. Rosetta was a winning bowler and a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church. She loved to crochet, do embroidery and was a talented seamstress for many years.

Rosetta is survived by her husband of 73 yrs.; Alois "Lou" Lechner, Daughter; Marcia (Frank) Poloff, 2 Sons; Alois P. II (Vicki) Lechner,Kenneth (Karen) Lechner,

8 grandchildren; Emily Poloff, Jonathan (Erica) Poloff, Jeremy Lechner, Kyle (Louisa) Lechner, Kourtney (Matt) Johnson, Korey, Kasey & Kassidy Lechner. 3 great grandchildren; Nathan, Amelia & Bridget Poloff, She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, a cousin and a loving sister in-law Susie Girardi.

Relatives & friends will be received on Friday June 28, 2019 from 10:30-12 Noon at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd, Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in the Siloam Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2384 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ 08361. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pancoast Funeral Home
Download Now