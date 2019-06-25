|
|
Rosetta Lechner
Vineland - Rosetta (Girardi) Lechner, 95, of Vineland, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday morning June 23, 2019 after a brief illness. Rosetta was born & raised in North Vineland and was a lifelong Vineland city resident. She was the daughter of the late Mary (Halgash) & Dominic Girardi. She was also predeceased by her sister Agnes "Cookie" Ruggeri & brother Philip Girardi.
Rosetta was a fulltime wife, mother & grandmother who cared for her family. After her children were grown she worked at the Evanoff Guidance Center as a teacher's aide for mentally challenged preschoolers. Rosetta was a winning bowler and a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church. She loved to crochet, do embroidery and was a talented seamstress for many years.
Rosetta is survived by her husband of 73 yrs.; Alois "Lou" Lechner, Daughter; Marcia (Frank) Poloff, 2 Sons; Alois P. II (Vicki) Lechner,Kenneth (Karen) Lechner,
8 grandchildren; Emily Poloff, Jonathan (Erica) Poloff, Jeremy Lechner, Kyle (Louisa) Lechner, Kourtney (Matt) Johnson, Korey, Kasey & Kassidy Lechner. 3 great grandchildren; Nathan, Amelia & Bridget Poloff, She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, a cousin and a loving sister in-law Susie Girardi.
Relatives & friends will be received on Friday June 28, 2019 from 10:30-12 Noon at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd, Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in the Siloam Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2384 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ 08361. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on June 25, 2019