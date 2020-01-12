|
Royce Edward Robinson
South Seaville - Royce Edward Robinson 81, died at home January 8, 2020. Born in Dennisville, NJ to John and Stella Chance Robinson.
Royce worked for Ball Foster for 40 years. After retirement he worked for the Cape May County Mosquito Commission.
He was a member of Cannon Lodge 104 F & AM of South Seaville, NJ, Dewey Chapter 155 of Egg Harbor and Keystone Chapter #69 of Linwood. He was a member of Past Matrons and Past Patron Society a Grand Rep of Texas and 32nd degree Mason.
Surviving are his siblings Elmer & Lydia Robinson, Ellen Adler of Heislerville, George & Joy Robinson of Delmont, Ken & Janet Robinson of Maine, and Edward Robinson of Maine. He was preceded in death by Walt and John Jr Robison., children, Karen Katz (Phil) of Clermont, Joe Robinson of Port Elizabeth and Michelle Mitchell (Mike) of Elgin, TX, 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren.
There will be no viewing, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020